CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $767,776.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

