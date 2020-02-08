CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of SM Energy worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

