CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.30 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.