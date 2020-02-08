CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its 200 day moving average is $178.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $36,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.