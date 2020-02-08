Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 153 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 289.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking stock opened at $1,909.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,007.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

