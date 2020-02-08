Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,685 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $251.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

