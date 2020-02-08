Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 7,849 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

