Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.89.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,619. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,449,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.