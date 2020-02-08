Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.
Shares of CI opened at $208.92 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95.
CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.89.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.