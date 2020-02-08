Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

Shares of CI opened at $208.92 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.89.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

