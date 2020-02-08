Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.52. 160,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

