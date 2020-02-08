Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,750,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

