Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 154,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 71,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055,899. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

