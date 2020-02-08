Citigroup Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $72.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

