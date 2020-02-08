Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 8,340,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

