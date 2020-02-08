Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 478.50 ($6.29).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

