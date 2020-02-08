Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million.

CIVB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 72,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $24.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

