Civitas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $77,342.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025658 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00299988 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000903 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,418,599 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

