Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,825. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

