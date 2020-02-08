CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.89).

CMCX traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.40 ($2.04). 348,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of $502.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.33.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

