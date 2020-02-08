CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.89).

CMCX traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.40 ($2.04). 348,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of $502.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.33.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

