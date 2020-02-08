CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

