CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

CNHI opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.