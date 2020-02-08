Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.05.

CTSH traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,125. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

