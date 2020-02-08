Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

CTSH stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $69.59. 7,914,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

