Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.
COHR stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
