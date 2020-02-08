Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

COHR stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

