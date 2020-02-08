Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87,091 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 285,108 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.