Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.
NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,898. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $58,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.