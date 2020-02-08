Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,898. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $58,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

