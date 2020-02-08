Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.75-4.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.90 EPS.

Shares of COLM traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

