Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $36,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

