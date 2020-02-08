Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLM. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

COLM traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

