Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 14,101,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,791,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Comcast has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 885,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,208,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 468,004 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 254,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

