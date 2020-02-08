Compass Point Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $2.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,515,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

