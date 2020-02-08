Conning Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

