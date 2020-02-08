Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

