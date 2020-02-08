Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Constellation has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $506,384.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,426,867 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

