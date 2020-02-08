Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2020

ROAD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 653,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

