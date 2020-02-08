Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.41-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.68 million.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 173,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,514. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. Container Store Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

