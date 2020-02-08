Contango Income Generator (ASX:CIE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), 120,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.84.

Contango Income Generator Company Profile (ASX:CIE)

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

