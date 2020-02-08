Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

