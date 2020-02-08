Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 328,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,608. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 32,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

