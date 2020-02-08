CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WPX Energy worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.