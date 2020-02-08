CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 254,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,075 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,424,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.70.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

