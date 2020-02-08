Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTQF stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.