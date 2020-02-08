Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CTTQF stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares.
Costa Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.