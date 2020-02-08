COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.77, approximately 754,812 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,158,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $919.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.35.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1,953.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 342,325 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

