Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,645.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

COST traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $313.63. 1,887,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

