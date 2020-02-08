Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSP. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.67. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3258.9999779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is currently 229.06%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

