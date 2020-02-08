Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COUP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.08.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,504,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,531 shares of company stock worth $43,467,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

