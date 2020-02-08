Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.72-2.86 for the period. Cousins Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.72-2.86 EPS.
Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.07. 375,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.