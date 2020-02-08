Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.72-2.86 for the period. Cousins Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.72-2.86 EPS.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.07. 375,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.