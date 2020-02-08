CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $3.32. CPPGroup shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 220,233 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other CPPGroup news, insider Jason Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

