Craig Hallum Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $24.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ON stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 9,185,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

