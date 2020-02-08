Creative Planning Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.